More Tray Capacity in Less Space

Kardex Remstar has introduced the new tray type “Medium Universal” for the Shuttle XP Vertical Lift Module (VLM) product family. It is designed to meet users’ needs to manage more capacity in less space.

These extra wide models provide greater capacity in a larger tray size, gaining more capacity per cubic foot. In addition, integrating sturdier corner joints and center bars as well as higher front edges has improved the strength and stability of the tray.

The flexibility of the new Medium Universal tray allows implementation for both new users in addition to being compatible with existing machines. This allows users to adjust their system to meet their specific requirements.

Kardex Remstar LLC