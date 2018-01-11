In-Motion Freight Measuring Device

The DynaDim PF1000 In-Motion Pallet Dimensioner, developed by Adaptive Optics Associates Inc., a Northrop Grumman subsidiary, is an in-motion travel lane dimensional scanner.

The DynaDim Dimensioner measures freight while being transported by forklifts in the normal operational flow without stoppage. Its reduced cost per measurement and increased measurement rate allow shippers to audit nearly all freight in less-than-truckload (LTL) facilities.

It is designed to offer accurate, real-time, dimensions of every shipment. The dimensional information helps to improve the effectiveness of weights and research inspections and enables density-based billing and freight profile development.

The DynaDim Dimensioner measures freight with ½-inch accuracy on forklifts traveling at speeds between one to eight miles per hour.

