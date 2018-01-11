Menu
Northrop Grumman DynaDim
New Products

In-Motion Freight Measuring Device

The DynaDim PF1000 In-Motion Pallet Dimensioner, developed by Adaptive Optics Associates Inc., a Northrop Grumman subsidiary, is an in-motion travel lane dimensional scanner.

The DynaDim PF1000 In-Motion Pallet Dimensioner, developed by Adaptive Optics Associates Inc., a Northrop Grumman subsidiary, is an in-motion travel lane dimensional scanner.

The DynaDim Dimensioner measures freight while being transported by forklifts in the normal operational flow without stoppage. Its reduced cost per measurement and increased measurement rate allow shippers to audit nearly all freight in less-than-truckload (LTL) facilities.

It is designed to offer accurate, real-time, dimensions of every shipment. The dimensional information helps to improve the effectiveness of weights and research inspections and enables density-based billing and freight profile development.

The DynaDim Dimensioner measures freight with ½-inch accuracy on forklifts traveling at speeds between one to eight miles per hour.

Northrop Grumman Corp.

Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
TABWrapper-Pallet-Jack
Pallet Jack-Compatible Orbital Wrapper
Jan 11, 2018
3PL Central logo
Cloud-based WMS for 3PLs
Jan 11, 2018
SupplyMobile_3Devices
Inventory Management App for Android Devices
Jan 10, 2018
Fairbanks-FH Scale
Hydraulic Forklift Weighing Systems
Jan 08, 2018