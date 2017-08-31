Oniqua Intelligent MRO has introduced Oniqua IQ Inventory, an MRO Inventory optimization platform running on the cloud, leveraging elastic search and Big Data technologies. It combines statistical analyses, prescriptive analytics and optimization algorithms to help users in asset-intensive industries improve margins, increase service levels and minimize unplanned downtime.

Specifically designed for the challenges of MRO environments, IQ Inventory provides users with an accurate, detailed picture of their MRO inventory performance and capabilities to make informed decisions that balance cost and risk to optimize MRO inventories.

Capabilities include:

Improved Intermittent Demand Forecasting—Overcomes the difficulty in forecasting intermittent and variable demand that characterizes MRO environments. Leverages newly-integrated algorithms to improve forecasting accuracy and stocking level recommendations, enhance service levels, and reduce costs.

IQ Scoring—Combines urgency, value and risk-based factors to assign objective priority scores to tasks, helping users to align best practices globally and work on the parts that deliver the most value the quickest.

IQ Analytics—Available as a standard offering with Oniqua Cloud subscriptions, IQ Analytics is Oniqua's new dashboard and reporting capability that provides users with a way to build and generate reports for greater visibility and insight across MRO operations.

