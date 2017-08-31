Menu
Oniqua
New Products

MRO Inventory Optimization Platform

Oniqua Intelligent MRO has introduced Oniqua IQ Inventory, an MRO Inventory optimization platform running on the cloud, leveraging elastic search and Big Data technologies.

Oniqua Intelligent MRO has introduced Oniqua IQ Inventory, an MRO Inventory optimization platform running on the cloud, leveraging elastic search and Big Data technologies. It combines statistical analyses, prescriptive analytics and optimization algorithms to help users in asset-intensive industries improve margins, increase service levels and minimize unplanned downtime.

Specifically designed for the challenges of MRO environments, IQ Inventory provides users with an accurate, detailed picture of their MRO inventory performance and capabilities to make informed decisions that balance cost and risk to optimize MRO inventories.

Capabilities include:

Improved Intermittent Demand Forecasting—Overcomes the difficulty in forecasting intermittent and variable demand that characterizes MRO environments. Leverages newly-integrated algorithms to improve forecasting accuracy and stocking level recommendations, enhance service levels, and reduce costs.

IQ Scoring—Combines urgency, value and risk-based factors to assign objective priority scores to tasks, helping users to align best practices globally and work on the parts that deliver the most value the quickest.

IQ Analytics—Available as a standard offering with Oniqua Cloud subscriptions, IQ Analytics is Oniqua's new dashboard and reporting capability that provides users with a way to build and generate reports for greater visibility and insight across MRO operations.

Oniqua

 

Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
Kardex-Remstar-ShuttleXP-1000
More Tray Capacity in Less Space
Aug 31, 2017
Loftware-logo
Enhanced Label Print & RFID Capabilties
Aug 30, 2017
SATO-LRS-printer-app
App Improves Labeling Accuracy
Aug 28, 2017
Surgere_ROBi
Cycle-Counting Robot
Aug 28, 2017