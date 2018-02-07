Balluff has introduced the BIS V Multi-Frequency RFID processor with USB and TCP/IP communication. The processor can accept Low Frequency (LF), High Frequency (HF) and Ultra High Frequency (UHF) readers and antennae.

The processor is suitable for PC and server-based applications where RFID data is collected over an IT infrastructure opposed to an industrial network.

Machine tool identification is one specific application where the new BIS V will be utilized, as well as for those who prefer to communicate over TCP/IP for general traceability applications like work in process or pallet ID.

Balluff