Menu
Balluff BIS V Ethernet TCP-IP and USB
New Products

Multi-Frequency RFID Processor

Balluff has introduced the BIS V Multi-Frequency RFID processor with USB and TCP/IP communication.

Balluff has introduced the BIS V Multi-Frequency RFID processor with USB and TCP/IP communication. The processor can accept Low Frequency (LF), High Frequency (HF) and Ultra High Frequency (UHF) readers and antennae.

The processor is suitable for PC and server-based applications where RFID data is collected over an IT infrastructure opposed to an industrial network.

Machine tool identification is one specific application where the new BIS V will be utilized, as well as for those who prefer to communicate over TCP/IP for general traceability applications like work in process or pallet ID.

Balluff

 

Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
Ancra Skateloader
Trailer Loading System
Feb 08, 2018
Rack&Roll-FloatingAisle
Warehouse Storage & Retrieval System
Feb 08, 2018
Ehrhardt Lydia_Voice
Voice Workflow for Warehouse Management
Feb 06, 2018
Liftomatic 750-PWPL
Powered Drum Handling Transporter
Feb 05, 2018