Multi-Source Distribution to Omni-Channel Locations

Logility Inc. has announced the availability of Dynamic Allocation and Replenishment, a new capability within Logility Voyager Retail Optimization. Retailers with multiple distribution centers can automatically allocate and replenish merchandise to each store location or channel from any combination of DCs to boost inventory velocity and support each location’s ability to meet financial plans.

Logility’s Dynamic Multi-Source Allocation and Replenishment algorithm is designed to proactively evaluate the entire distribution network to dynamically identify the most cost-effective replenishment location while simultaneously prioritizing channel/store locations based on business rules.

The algorithmic engine helps to ensure that retail goals are met and the channel/location needs are prioritized across the entire network. For example, when shipments to multiple DCs are not in sync this can cause some stores to receive merchandise while other, higher priority locations may not. Logility’s Dynamic Allocation and Replenishment can automatically rebalance and prioritize distribution to the right channels/stores without the need for manual intervention. This helps reduce backroom space requirements and accelerate inventory to make sure the right products are available for customers at priority locations.

