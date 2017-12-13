Narrow-Gap Segmented Transfer Plate

Flexco has introduced a Segmented Transfer Plate option for 1.5” to 3” gaps between conveyor belts to help prevent product and foreign object debris from jamming in the transfer.

The plates are designed to cover the gap between conveyors that are positioned belt-to-belt, belt-to-chute, belt-to-roller, and for power turns. Available for belt widths up to 60” (1500 mm), the transfer plates protect packages and other products from damage, while preventing belt tears and other damage from lodged foreign objects.

The original design featured paired segments to accommodate gap widths from 4”-10” (100 mm-250 mm). The new, narrow-gap option accommodates 1.5”-3” (38 mm-75 mm) gaps. Molded-in ribs on the segment surface reduce friction up to 10% and allow packages to transition over the plates.

Segmented Transfer Plates are suitable for use in parcel sortation operations, distribution centers, fulfillment centers, warehousing, and airports.

Flexco