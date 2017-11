After 11 months of searching for the best equipment for your plant, we took some time to find the best tech and tools for the people on your gift list this year.

Finding the right equipment for your plant is hard enough; picking out the perfect gifts for your loved ones is nearly impossible. It's literally our job to help you do this, so here are several of the best options (in quality and price) we found to knock some names off your list. Consider it our gift to you.