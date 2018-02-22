Omni-channel Solution for Order Management

Infor Networked Order Management is a new solution aimed at helping brands and retailers improve omni-shopping experiences by enabling a new level of flexibility in orchestrating inventory. This new solution will leverage Infor’s GT Nexus Commerce Network, a business network which includes over 55,000 companies.

This networked approach to order management is designed to improve customer service by leveraging inventory throughout the entire supply network to reduce out-of-stocks, save the sale, and shorten delivery lead times.

Infor’s Networked Order Management solution makes it possible to provide multiple options for customers including buy online pickup in-store, buy online ship from store, and a mix of take-with and ordered items. These complex transactions can be handled within a single transaction right in front of the customer.

Infor’s AI platform, Coleman, will leverage this new solution to determine how best to manage fulfillment options at scale and in a more customer-centric way. For example, if limited inventory exists, available product can be allocated first to customers or to support the acquisition of new customers and markets. Coleman also optimizes fulfillment decisions by not only learning the most efficient way to source products but also by making it possible to auto-accelerate delivery for higher value customers.

