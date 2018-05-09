Online Configurator to Design for Material Handling Equipment

UNEX Manufacturing Inc. has introduced the UNEX Configurator, a design tool that generates a 3-D image and bill of materials for users’ custom carton flow solutions.

The online Configurator lets users configure a Span-Track solution from the ground up by themselves, accelerating the turn-around time for custom-fit material handling equipment that can speed fulfillment and throughput in the warehouse, distribution center or manufacturing line.

Users begin to create their designs with the UNEX Configurator by inputting the dimensions to match their existing racks, along with the name of the pallet rack beam manufacturer and type of upright needed. Next, the number of levels, types of rack and end-style are added to fill the racks. Users click on “send me my design” to receive their free 3-D image with a bill of materials included. UNEX can generate a quote based on the design. Other products, besides Span-Track, will be added to the Configurator in the future for even more custom designs.

UNEX Span-Track is a patented carton flow solution for full case and split case (each) order picking.

UNEX Manufacturing Inc.