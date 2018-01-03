Menu
Siemens Mindsphere
Operating System for IoT Applications

Siemens has introduced MindSphere, a scalable, cloud-based Platform as a Service (PaaS) for the development of Internet of Things (IoT) applications.

With its Digital Enterprise Software Suite, Siemens Corp. seeks to support the continuous optimization process throughout a company’s entire value chain, from design, production planning, engineering and manufacturing to a full range of after-sale, maintenance and upgrade services. A key element of this suite is MindSphere, a scalable, cloud-based Platform as a Service (PaaS) for the development of Internet of Things (IoT) applications. It’s an open operating system for IoT, allowing a customized platform for recording and analyzing large volumes of plantwide production data.

A user can integrate with Siemens or third-party providers for a variety of predictive maintenance services, energy data management and resource optimization development applications.

MindSphere interlinks physical products and production facilities with digital data, offering industrial enterprises an open infrastructure based on SAP HANA and allowing the creation of new digital services. This data hosting platform combines device management, connectivity, data storage and the associated infrastructure, providing virtualized data management.

