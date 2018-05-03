Optimizing the Last Mile

CarPal Fleet is a smart, cloud-based SaaS platform that digitizes last-mile processes.

It uses a range of intelligent algorithms that make the processes more efficient and an intuitive dashboard that clearly maps day-to-day operations. This enables delivery services to scale the requirements in the last mile more quickly if needed.

CarPal Fleet cuts not only the error rate caused by manual route planning but also the time needed for routing overall.

A smart driver scheduler automatically assigns jobs to the best driver available. The solution emphasizes correct allocation of resources during peak seasons or when there is an unpredictable volume of orders to help ensure a high fulfilment rate.

