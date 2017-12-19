Muller has introduced the Yellow Jacket 87-SA Orbital Stretch Wrapper to secure oddly shaped heavy loads directly to the pallet.

It’s available as a Semi-Automatic kit and a stand-alone machine; both versions will allow the operator to stay on the forklift while securing the load, for added safety and additional efficiency.

Both options are designed to minimize the time it takes to wrap a load by hand. Typically it takes two workers roughly 10 minutes to wrap a similar load by hand. Yellow Jacket can reportedly wrap a similar load with one worker in one minute.

Yellow Jacket’s Orbital Stretch Wrapper is available in manual or semi-automatic. The 87-SA requires a footprint of about 8’x9’ and runs on 110VAC. It also wraps a standard pallet size up to 77” length in one stroke and 68” diagonally.

Muller LCS

www.mullerlcs.com