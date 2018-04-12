Pallet Dimensioner

FreightSnap has introduced the FS 5000 XL, a fully-automatic freight dimensioner, capable of measuring large cubic and irregular-shaped freight in just a few seconds.

Designed to fit in most warehouse and cross-dock settings, the FS 5000 XL hangs from the ceiling above floor traffic. The unit can be customized to incorporate additional equipment like floor and forklift scales, conveyor systems, and pallet wrappers.

It can be used to measure and document freight of virtually any shape, color or material, and works in all indoor lighting conditions. It can measure protrusions 3 inches and larger.

The FS 5000 XL is compatible with floor and forklift scales and can be integrated with back-office WMS, TMS and ERP systems. Optional cloud storage and a density management system allow users to store, access and analyze the data and photos collected by their dimensioners.

FreightSnap