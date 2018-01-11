Pallet Jack-Compatible Orbital Wrapper

Orbital wrappers in the TAB Wrapper Tornado line from TAB Industries wrap plastic film 360 degrees around and under the pallet and its load yet leave fork entries accessible to manual and powered pallet jacks, as well as to forklifts.

Suitable for material handling, packaging and shipping managers, the TAB Wrapper Tornado orbital wrapping machines enable LTL, common carrier and company delivery drivers who typically travel with pallet jacks to load and unload their trucks and trailers. The TAB Wrapper Tornado is a patent-pending, semi-automated orbital wrapper that secures loads to their pallets to create a unitized load designed to help improve product protection, safety and stability in transport and storage.

The TAB Wrapper Tornado line comprises three standard models to suit standard pallets 60” x 60”, 48” x 48” and 24” x 24” along with a choice of semi-automated and fully automated, conveyor-fed systems for wrapping products. Custom units are also available, along with a slate of optional accessories such as wireless remote operation, automated cut and wrap, and built-in foam dispensing to help integrate with existing packaging and shipping operations.

TAB Industries