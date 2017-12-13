Pallet Labeling and Identification

NOVEXX Solutions has introduced the XPU, a pallet identification solution that meets the requirements of common standards in pallet labeling.

The new pallet labeling unit prints and applies A5 sized, GS1-compliant labels to pallets on two adjacent pallet sides without the need to turn the pallet. The XPU can be installed either on the left or right of the conveyor belt, as required.

The XPU is based on the ALX 926 Print & Apply system. It generates fully compliant pallets, including the SSCC barcode, supporting traceability throughout the entire supply chain.

Variable data is printed in real time thanks to near edge print head technology. The suction pad on the applicator head holds the label in place and ensures that the label is applied without any wrinkles.

Up to 180 pallets per hour can be labeled on two adjacent sides at a single stop.

A door at the front of the housing facilitates quick and simple changeover of label rolls and thermal transfer ribbon to increase the machine’s uptime. The applicator arm and print and apply system are also easily accessible for maintenance. The XPU is also RFID-compatible.

