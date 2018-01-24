Pallet System

Dorner’s 2200 Series Precision Move Pallet Systems are now available with new features including heavy load corners, tight turn corners, low-profile lift and locates, and elevators.

The new heavy load corner design allows the conveyor to carry pallet loads up to 70 pounds around 90° or 180° corners, effectively providing loop capacity for larger, heavier pallets. Additionally, pallets can be accumulated in the corner. Pallet widths have also been expanded to 640 x 640 mm to handle heavier loads.

The new tight transfer 180° corner creates a loop with only 135mm between main run conveyors. This option uses the Dorner Pin Tracking system, which eliminates the need for other transfer devices while maintaining pallet orientation through the loop.

The new low-profile lift and locate is suitable for operator stations, as the feature lifts the pallet off the conveyor and locates it within +/- 0.015”. The compact and safe device protrudes beyond the main conveyor only 1”, saving space for operators or other equipment.

An addition to the product line is the new Dorner Precision Move elevator, which uses dual-sided timing belt conveyor technology to raise and lower pallets for over/under pallet applications. Dual sided support provides an improved method of transport for wider pallet applications. Elevators are capable of transport heights from 18” to 120” top of belt.

