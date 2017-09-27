Menu
StrapBandit
Pallet Threading Tool

StrapBandit has introduced a pallet threading solution designed to help increase worker speed and efficiency while reducing the physical strain associated with the task.

StrapBandit has introduced a pallet threading solution designed to help increase worker speed and efficiency while reducing the physical strain associated with the task.

The durable head threads all common pallets and crates without getting stuck. Its unidirectional cleat securely holds the strap.

The device is capable of delivering nearly all plastic and corded strapping, and its composite rod flexes to slip strapping through a 48” pallet, without having the worker bend over, even in spaces as tight as 12 inches.

