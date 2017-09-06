Parcel Conveyors

Wynright Corp. has introduced a Heavy Duty Welded parcel conveyor. It combines welded construction with bolted components such as formed 7-gauge drive unit housings to provide high precision and self-squaring.

The HDW drives can be configured in the field for left-handed or right-handed operation, with either center-drive (CD) or end-drive configuration.

Low-profile side guards have no protruding handles and an adjustable sickle-style pinch point guard covers the ends (pulley-to-bed) and the edges (pulley crown-to-side frame).

End idler pulleys are removable from the bottom and drive pulleys are removable from the side, which simplifies maintenance.

