Parts-Handling AGV & Carts System

Creform Corporation has introduced a complete parts-handling system that consists of a Creform BST AGV Model CA-A50060-NSI and Creform built carts. The AGV works as an automated tugger that runs along a 50 mm wide magnetic tape guidepath, slipping under stationary carts and then carrying the carts to designated stations.

When one of the six parts-handling carts is full, the waiting AGV, towing an empty cart, is released into a robotic cell. It pushes the loaded cart forward as it tows the empty cart into position to be loaded. Both carts are mechanically guided to ensure positioning accuracy. Once in the load position, the empty cart is automatically locked in place and the AGV disconnects. The AGV is then free to pull forward, extend its tow pin and engage the full cart. It then tows the full cart to a secondary operation, disconnects automatically, and the cart is then manually unloaded.

The AGV continues and pulls around the circuit to a position where an empty cart waits. Once it verifies the cart’s presence, it pulls forward and automatically hitches to the cart. The AGV then tows the cart further around the circuit until it reaches its home position just before the robot cell. It waits there to be released so the sequence can begin again. The timing of the operation is determined by a loading robot and communicated to the AGV via 8-bit optical communication device.

Creform BST AGV Tuggers can handle a 50 course, 128 command control by programming with a PC or MHI. The AGV runs on 24V DC (two 12V batteries) and typically can have 10- hours run time.

Each cart features 4 in. casters to handle the frequent movements by the AGV and each features special hitch plates that enhance auto coupling/uncoupling of carts by AGV. Hitch plates, with swivel casters at both ends, allow the carts to be towed in either direction.

Each cart is rated for a distributed load of 400 lb. The dimensions on the carts are 110”L x 32”W x 37”T.

Creform Corp.