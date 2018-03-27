Peer-to-Peer Digital Platform for Vehicle Sharing

Ryder System Inc. has launched COOP by Ryder, an asset sharing digital platform that offers businesses the opportunity to list and rent underutilized commercial vehicles within a network of trusted peers.

There are over eight million commercial vehicles on U.S. roads today, and according to Ryder telematics data, approximately 25% regularly sit idle for more than one day a week, excluding weekends. COOP will allow fleet owners to generate revenue from these underutilized vehicles. A 26-foot straight truck traveling 100 miles per day, for example, can generate lenders up to $3,300 per month.

Fleet owners list their vehicles on the digital platform, set vehicle availability for idle periods, and receive automated payments from a trusted business owner. Business owners seeking vehicles can search the platform by location for available vehicles, including vans, trucks, tractors, and trailers, and pick up the vehicle from the listed location.

All COOP users are vetted to ensure they comply with safety and reliability standards. Payment is automated and immediate upon the return of the vehicle. Each transaction is covered by physical damage insurance and a $1 million liability policy, and includes 24/7 roadside assistance.

COOP.com provides a chat feature, enabling visitors to chat with a customer service representative. Currently, lenders and borrowers are connecting by phone or via email, and as of May 2018, they will have the additional option of chatting with one another via the platform. At the close of each transaction, COOP lenders and borrowers will have the opportunity to rate one another, helping ensure accountability and trust among users.

COOP is currently a mobile-optimized web site and is anticipated to be available as a mobile application to both Android and iOS users in the fourth quarter of 2018.

Ryder System Inc.