Performance Management Solution

SAP has launched SAP Asset Strategy and Performance Management to enhance asset intelligence across the digital supply chain.

The new application helps companies define, plan and monitor optimal maintenance strategies for physical assets and monitor performance data across a network of connected assets in real time.

Using SAP Leonardo Internet of Things (IoT) technology, SAP Asset Strategy and Performance Management connects assets and ties asset management into core business functions, such as maintenance management, manufacturing, finance and human resources. It enables criticality assessments and segmentation of assets to help organizations choose a decision framework, such as failure modes and effects analysis (FMEA), for the optimal maintenance strategy for an asset or assets.

SAP Asset Intelligence Network allows companies to maintain digital twins of physical assets and make them available across networks. The digital twins can be managed across the asset lifecycle, including design, manufacture, sale and operations.

SAP Asset Strategy and Performance Management works with SAP Predictive Maintenance and Service to provide real-time insight into asset history, performance, condition and cost.

