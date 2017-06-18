Menu
Perishable Goods Monitor & Alerts [New Products]

Digi International has introduced Digi SafeTemps, which provides precise and continuous visibility using wireless monitors that automatically generate temperature alerts and reports of perishable goods throughout the transportation and supply chain process.

As part of the Food Safety Modernization Act (FSMA), the FDA issued new food safety rules to prevent food contamination during transportation. The rules require those involved in transporting human and animal food by motor or rail vehicle to follow recognized best practices for sanitary transportation, including properly refrigerating food. Shippers and receivers must verify that transport units are pre-cooled prior to loading, and track temperatures during transit. They must also capture, log and share temperature monitoring data to show end-to-end compliance.

In addition to providing customers with the ability to meet new FSMA requirements, Digi SafeTemps also provides an independent audit of refrigerated trailers, known as reefers. In reefers, the temperature is controlled by a refrigeration unit that creates and maintains three temperature zones (frozen, refrigerated and ambient temperature). With Digi SafeTemps technology deployed directly within each zone inside the container a real-time and accurate record verifies that the reefer unit is meeting FSMA requirements.

Digi SafeTemps provides location-based, real-time temperature monitoring and alert notification. By linking positioning and temperature monitoring, the user has complete visibility throughout the transport chain. The system can locate and monitor refrigeration units in trailer yards during preparation, as it leaves the shipper location (i.e., geo-fencing), in transit, arrival at destination, and location in the destination yard. During the course of the shipment, the system provides breadcrumbing and zone temperatures with five-minute stop detection. During transit, through integration with dispatch and telematics software, shippers and carriers are immediately alerted to any temperature event.

Additionally, by placing the Digi SafeTemps gateway on the outside refrigeration unit, an LED light visibly alerts yard managers, shippers and carriers to any temperature fail event.

Through proactive, real-time monitoring, Digi SafeTemps provides automated and detailed trip, shipment and customer delivery reports. Information can be presented in a Digi-hosted dashboard, as well as be integrated with ERP, Warehouse Management Systems (WMS), Dock Management Systems (DMS), yard management systems and transport management systems.

A subscription-based service, Digi SafeTemps is comprised of wireless sensors, gateways and software that allow temperature data to be monitored, logged, and retrieved independent of the make or model of refrigeration unit. Data transmission is able to adjust to various environments to take advantage of Bluetooth, WiFi or LTE/3G cellular networks.

Digi International

 

