Personalized Customer Order Management

Manhattan Associates Inc. has introduced Customer Engagement, a solution that gives retailers the ability to personalize shopping experiences by incorporating social media conversations.

Part of the Manhattan Active Omni platform, Manhattan Customer Engagement connects customer conversations on social media platforms, like Facebook and Twitter, with real-time order information to give associates a picture of each customer’s buying journey. It combines unstructured data from customer conversations with structured order information to allows retailers to make instant service improvements.

Customer Engagement works seamlessly with Enterprise Order Management to predict and identify potential issues and automatically create cases to correct them before they become problems. It includes the following key features:

Customer Profile and Analytics – Delivers real-time, updated customer profile and metrics driven by current and historical orders, performance against commitments and aggregate data.

Case Management – Natively built within the ordering system of record, Customer Engagement gives associates the ability to open, manage, escalate and resolve customer issues directly.

Social Listening and Communication – Native integration to social channels within the ordering system of record increases customer service reach and reduces response times for customer needs.

Associate and Manager Dashboards – Command and control over the customer experience by providing a comprehensive view of customer history and the ability to monitor daily work activity.

Manhattan Associates