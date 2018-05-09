Piece-Picking Robot

Menu
Dematic has introduced its Robotic Piece Picking Module designed to improve accuracy and productivity during the last touch—the point where items of varying sizes and shapes are processed by hand—of the fulfillment process.

The module selects, grips, lifts and places individual items of varying sizes into containers or bins to complete a shipment. It delivers pick rates of 600–1,200 items per hour, helping to ensure on-time delivery of a variety of SKUs, such as personal care items, cosmetics, packaged food, office supplies and a variety of other package types, shapes and fragility.

The Robotic Piece Picking Module is part of a suite of automated solutions built around process improvements, robotic technology, vision and software within the Dematic Robotics Center of Excellence.

