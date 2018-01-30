Plastic Bulk Truckload Containers

Orbis Corp. has introduced a new series to its BulkPak product line, HDMP4845, which is designed to offer maximum packout to eliminate wasted truck space, reduce freight costs and improve throughput.

When compared with alternative containers, the HDMP4845 allows two additional positions per a 53-foot truck (28 total), while maintaining the internal capacity of a standard 45x48 bulk container.

ORBIS BulkPak containers are manufactured to protect products during picking, assembly, processing, storage and distribution in a variety of industries, including automotive and industrial. These heavy-duty containers are collapsible and designed for medium to heavy weight, with a 2,000 pound maximum.

An inbound truckload can carry 84 filled HDMP4845 containers, and a return truckload can transport 252 collapsed HDMP4845 containers, versus the standard 208 bins per return truckload with other containers.

Additional HDMP4845 features include:

Patented retention clips for easy panel removal and faster, safer repairs without tools.

Two-piece spring-loaded latches to support safer handling.

Zero, one or two access doors (configurations vary by model).

All-plastic perimeter stringer base.

The HDMP4845 series comes in three heights: 25-, 27- and 34-inch. It is compatible with the CHDR4845 and CKD4845 topcaps for ultra-secure loads and 48x45 bulk containers. ORBIShield custom dunnage also is available for added part protection in materials ranging from fabric, sheet and foam.

Orbis Corp.