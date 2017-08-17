Menu
BISON-C-Lift
New Products

Portable Container Lift System

BISON has launched the C-Lift P32, a portable container lift system that equips shipping and logistics military operators to lift containers in any location.

BISON has launched the C-Lift P32, a portable container lift system that equips shipping and logistics military operators to lift containers in any location.

The P32 can be easily transported between sites, sets up in minutes and allows containers of all sizes and weights up to 70,000 lbs to be lifted on and off trailers.
Importers and exporters can lift and ground containers more economically in factories or warehouses. This can allow container stuffing or unloading in better locations, or ease the pressure of live loading and chassis detention costs.

A key part of the P32 design is BISON’s patent pending lift and lock mechanism, which reduces the size of the hydraulic system considerably, but still enables heavy containers to be elevated 65 inches off the ground. This in turn reduces the size, weight and cost of the system.

BISON Group Limited

 

Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
MIR200-mobile-industrial-robots
Autonomous Mobile Robot
Aug 16, 2017
TMW-logo
Predictive Fleet Maintenance Analytics
Aug 15, 2017
ORBCOMM_PT-6000
Cold Chain Monitor
Aug 15, 2017
Oracle-Cloud-SCM
Supply Chain Management in the Cloud
Aug 10, 2017