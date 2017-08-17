BISON has launched the C-Lift P32, a portable container lift system that equips shipping and logistics military operators to lift containers in any location.

The P32 can be easily transported between sites, sets up in minutes and allows containers of all sizes and weights up to 70,000 lbs to be lifted on and off trailers.

Importers and exporters can lift and ground containers more economically in factories or warehouses. This can allow container stuffing or unloading in better locations, or ease the pressure of live loading and chassis detention costs.

A key part of the P32 design is BISON’s patent pending lift and lock mechanism, which reduces the size of the hydraulic system considerably, but still enables heavy containers to be elevated 65 inches off the ground. This in turn reduces the size, weight and cost of the system.

