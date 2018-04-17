Portable Container Tilters

Presto ECOA has introduced PT Series Container Tilters that tilt up to 85˚ to allow workers to access contents without bending into the container. As containers tilt up, items, even those at the bottom, end up at a comfortable position for retrieval.

These portable, battery-powered container tilters go anywhere they are needed, making them suitable for applications that require sharing between multiple users or work cells, or where workers need to pick up and return containers to and from staging areas. They work with a variety of containers, including wire baskets, plastic totes, and gaylords.

Power is provided by a 12V maintenance-free, leak-proof battery with internal charger. Optional 115V AC or air motors are available. Tilt is controlled by a pushbutton pendant that allows operators to tilt the load to any angle between 0˚ and 85˚. The units push handle lowers when not in use further improving access to container contents. A foot operated floor lock keeps the tilter securely in position as items are being accessed.

