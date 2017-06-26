Menu
Portable Dock Lifts
New Products

Portable Dock Lifts

Presto ECOA’s Trans-A-Dock Surface Mount Loading Dock Lifts delivers the capabilities of a permanent dock lift without the need for pit mounting. They are suitable for use in leased buildings, or places where permanent installation is not possible or practical.

Trans-A-Dock Lifts can access a wide range of truck bed heights up to 60” and transfer loads to fixed height docks or to grade level.

They are available in 3,000, 4,000, and 5,000 lb. capacities. Platforms are constructed of safety tread steel plate and are available in 72” x 72” or 72” x 96” sizes with a variety of transfer configurations. They also feature safety chains at either end and a removable hand rail. Approach ramps and bridge plates also feature safety tread construction and are equipped with lifting chains. Rectangular structural tube scissor legs minimize deflection and allow safety handling of off-center loads.

A detachable dolly jack with flip down wheels on the base frame allows the empty lift to be moved when not in use.

Presto ECOA Lifts

TAGS: Facilities Management
Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
CX NA Freight Vision
Freight Visibility Mobile App
Jul 24, 2017
Keytroller Infomatics
Forklift Fleet Management Software
Jul 24, 2017
Modroto fork tubes container sidewalls
Fork Safety Tubes for Containers
Jul 23, 2017
ALK PC Miller
Truck Routing, Mileage and Mapping Software
Jul 23, 2017