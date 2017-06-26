Portable Dock Lifts

Presto ECOA’s Trans-A-Dock Surface Mount Loading Dock Lifts delivers the capabilities of a permanent dock lift without the need for pit mounting. They are suitable for use in leased buildings, or places where permanent installation is not possible or practical.

Trans-A-Dock Lifts can access a wide range of truck bed heights up to 60” and transfer loads to fixed height docks or to grade level.

They are available in 3,000, 4,000, and 5,000 lb. capacities. Platforms are constructed of safety tread steel plate and are available in 72” x 72” or 72” x 96” sizes with a variety of transfer configurations. They also feature safety chains at either end and a removable hand rail. Approach ramps and bridge plates also feature safety tread construction and are equipped with lifting chains. Rectangular structural tube scissor legs minimize deflection and allow safety handling of off-center loads.

A detachable dolly jack with flip down wheels on the base frame allows the empty lift to be moved when not in use.

Presto ECOA Lifts