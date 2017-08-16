Menu
TMW-logo
New Products

Predictive Fleet Maintenance Analytics

TMW Systems has introduced TMT Predict.Fault Code, a predictive maintenance application that enables fleet professionals to anticipate and address potential vehicle breakdowns and other unscheduled service needs before they occur.

TMW Systems has introduced TMT Predict.Fault Code, a predictive maintenance application that enables fleet professionals to anticipate and address potential vehicle breakdowns and other unscheduled service needs before they occur.

The application works in conjunction with the PeopleNet Mobile Gateway (PMG) and Vusion data science to capture and analyze vehicle fault codes and other signal values representing more than 80 leading vehicle performance variables. When fault codes and other vehicle data indicate an increased probability of failure, a dashboard alert appears within the user’s TMT Fleet Maintenance software. The alert identifies the fleet’s assigned equipment number, vehicle identification number, probability of failure, Diagnostic Trouble Code (DTC) and description, leading performance variables triggering the probability, and other key equipment and signal values. 

Maintenance costs for heavy-haul vehicles in North America have increased an estimated 50% over the past five years. Up to 20% of these costs are associated with vehicle breakdowns and other unplanned service events, according to industry sources. In fact, the cost of each unplanned event can reach thousands of dollars based on towing charges, lost labor, the purchase of replacement parts, shipper penalties and reduced margin.

TMW Systems

Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
MIR200-mobile-industrial-robots
Autonomous Mobile Robot
Aug 16, 2017
ORBCOMM_PT-6000
Cold Chain Monitor
Aug 15, 2017
BISON-C-Lift
Portable Container Lift System
Aug 14, 2017
Oracle-Cloud-SCM
Supply Chain Management in the Cloud
Aug 10, 2017