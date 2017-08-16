Predictive Fleet Maintenance Analytics

TMW Systems has introduced TMT Predict.Fault Code, a predictive maintenance application that enables fleet professionals to anticipate and address potential vehicle breakdowns and other unscheduled service needs before they occur.

The application works in conjunction with the PeopleNet Mobile Gateway (PMG) and Vusion data science to capture and analyze vehicle fault codes and other signal values representing more than 80 leading vehicle performance variables. When fault codes and other vehicle data indicate an increased probability of failure, a dashboard alert appears within the user’s TMT Fleet Maintenance software. The alert identifies the fleet’s assigned equipment number, vehicle identification number, probability of failure, Diagnostic Trouble Code (DTC) and description, leading performance variables triggering the probability, and other key equipment and signal values.

Maintenance costs for heavy-haul vehicles in North America have increased an estimated 50% over the past five years. Up to 20% of these costs are associated with vehicle breakdowns and other unplanned service events, according to industry sources. In fact, the cost of each unplanned event can reach thousands of dollars based on towing charges, lost labor, the purchase of replacement parts, shipper penalties and reduced margin.

TMW Systems