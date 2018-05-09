Predictive Shipment Matching

FourKites has introduced Predictive Capacity Management (PCM), a platform that automatically predicts the availability of private and dedicated fleet trucks and dynamically matches them to shipper demand.

FourKites PCM automatically and dynamically matches shipments that require transport with available capacity on nearby tractors moving toward similar destinations. It will enable shippers and carriers to optimize the efficiency of every mile by reducing empty space on trailers, with the goal of producing cost efficiencies for shippers and carriers and enabling customers to receive products sooner. This predictive technology will use FourKites’ largest network of real-time tracking data to factor in the precise location of shipments in transit, where those shipments are heading, and when those shipments are estimated to arrive.

A data science algorithm will populate matches in real-time between trailers with capacity and shipments awaiting transport. Shippers using FourKites PCM will have the option to accept or reject matches, in accordance with automation rules they establish.

FourKites PCM will enable users to spot backhaul capacity within their internal networks and to facilitate cross-shipper backhaul capacity sharing opportunities, surfacing matches between shippers and their respective carrier networks who have opted in to collaborate with each other.

