New Products

Predictive Supply Chain Visibility

Elemica Pulse provides real-time predictive visibility from customer order to supplier delivery and the complete order-to-cash and procure-to-pay process.

Elemica, a business network for the process industries, has introduced Elemica Pulse, a new solution that provides real-time predictive visibility from customer order to supplier delivery and the complete order-to-cash and procure-to-pay process.

Elemica Pulse enables companies to have greater ability to satisfy customer service levels, mitigate supply chain risk, and streamline cash collection and payments. Leveraging predictive intelligence, Elemica Pulse uses machine learning to help predict outcomes and correlate the dynamic influencers on their supply chain anomalies. By measuring the contributing impact, companies can add value-added solutions that improve the customer experience while reducing cost to serve.

Elemica Pulse features the Elemica Reality Check. As the Elemica Business Network captures event and transaction data across the entire network, it collects historical business information that is used to generate strategic and actionable insights. For example, if a carrier promises next-day delivery, Elemica Reality Check analyzes network data using proprietary algorithms to predict delivery, alerting users on a high probability of late delivery.

Elemica Pulse:

  • Provides visibility from end-to-end, allowing all parties to track orders, cash, and status through the entire cycle: order capture, shipment, receipt, invoice and payment.
  • Utilizes machine learning and artificial intelligence to provide more accurate predictions of shipping and delivery dates.
  • Gives a comprehensive picture of business performance both inside and outside the four walls.
  • Leverages an exception-based management dashboard allowing drill down access.

Elemica

