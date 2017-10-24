Press-on Forklift Tires

Camso has introduced three new press-on (PON) tire models designed for forklifts operating in high- and medium-intensity applications.

The new Solideal PON 775 is especially designed for high-intensity applications. When compared to the Solideal Magnum SM ERP, it delivers 90% better resistance to internal heat build-up; it shows 70% better energy efficiency due to low-rolling-resistance rubber compounds; it provides 45% longer tire life due to an abrasion-resistant tread compound; and it features a patented sidewall design to relieve stress on the tire edges and reduce ground pressure.

A full range of Solideal PON 775 sizes are available, including a new 33-inch tire.

Camso’s medium-intensity Solideal PON 555 and 550 tires are enhanced versions of the Magnum traction and smooth models. By improving the materials and tire construction process, these new tires will provide 45% longer tire life; 6% better resistance to internal heat build-up; and 8% improved energy efficiency.

