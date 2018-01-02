Menu
CRE-589
New Products

Production Cart for Inventory Management

Creform Corp. has developed a cart that allows a company to hold automobile exhaust parts for line-side presentation. The parts are oriented and sequenced for upcoming production. Creform and an automotive supplier collaborated on the cart’s design to address material handling efficiency, operator ergonomics and protection of the product being moved.

The cart consists of four shelves, with four openings per level. The open design allows for visible inventory management of all four shelves. Each of the slots is open at both ends for easy load/unload, and each level features a ½ in. plastic shelf that is divided into four distinct compartments to ensure proper separation of parts, protection and easy removal. Creform 28mm plastic-coated pipe provides the necessary support and structural rigidity. Parts are handled directly on the cart.

The cart has overall dimensions of 48” L x 28” W x 56” T and has a load capacity of up to 500 lb. It comes with four large diameter swivel casters with 8 in. wheels for easy rolling and positioning, while each end of the cart features a push/pull handle for ergonomic height and comfort. This particular cart is configured for ESD (anti-static) application, but non-ESD configuration is available.

Creform carts can be outfitted with a hitch for towing or a user can add a Creform Bolt-On AGC unit and turn the cart into an AGV.

Creform Corp.

