Quick Release for Forklift Attachments

PowerMount from B&B Attachments enables a forklift driver to change from one hydraulic attachment to another in 90 seconds.

PowerMount from B&B Attachments enables a forklift driver to change from one hydraulic attachment to another in 90 seconds. The PowerMount system allows for attachment change to be completed without the need for an engineer.

It is suitable for companies that frequently handle various types of loads. It allows one forklift truck to use several different attachments.

The PowerMount system also helps to enhance on-site safety as operators are more likely to select the right equipment to perform each task, rather than compromising by using whatever attachment the truck has fitted at the time for quickness. Using an incorrect attachment can result in damage to the load and attachment.

