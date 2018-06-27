Menu
Adrian’s Safety Solutions’ line of rack safety products offers capabilities ranging from pallet push-through prevention to solutions for work area protection or pick-and-pack operations.

Adrian’s Safety Solutions’ line of rack safety products offers capabilities ranging from pallet push-through prevention to solutions for work area protection or pick-and-pack operations. The pallet rack strap offers employers the ability to protect employees and goods as well as be compliant with longitudinal flue space requirements (National Fire Protection Association, NFPA code 230).

The Rack Safety Strap helps prevent injury and product loss by acting as a barrier to keep large, palletized, or shrink-wrapped items from pushing through into the flue space or falling into a work area. The Rack Safety Strap does not require any tools or retrofitting.

Adrian’s Rack Safety Straps are made from 2-inch premium cargo webbing and feature specially designed hardware that can be attached to the existing pallet rack upright within seconds. The company’s safety products come in standard sizes for bays ranging from 8 to 13 feet and can also be made in custom sizes.

