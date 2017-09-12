Real-Time Global Visibility Platform

C.H. Robinson has introduced Navisphere Vision, a supply chain technology that provides real-time global visibility across all modes and regions in one platform.

In addition to providing real-time visibility down to a SKU level, Navisphere Vision delivers insights and impacts of potential disruptions from weather, traffic or current events, as well as predictive analytics to help shippers make better, faster decisions. It is designed to enable shippers to improve customer service and cost controls through management of inventory in motion, proactive status updates, limiting disruptions and risk mitigation.

Shippers can gain a single view of all global inventory to support working capital needs and cash-to-cash cycle management.

Navisphere Vision utilizes API technology to aggregate all other supply chain and information sources into one single location.

C.H. Robinson