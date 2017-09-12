Menu
CHRobinson-Navisphere Vision
New Products

Real-Time Global Visibility Platform

C.H. Robinson has introduced Navisphere Vision, a supply chain technology that provides real-time global visibility across all modes and regions in one platform.

C.H. Robinson has introduced Navisphere Vision, a supply chain technology that provides real-time global visibility across all modes and regions in one platform.

In addition to providing real-time visibility down to a SKU level, Navisphere Vision delivers insights and impacts of potential disruptions from weather, traffic or current events, as well as predictive analytics to help shippers make better, faster decisions. It is designed to enable shippers to improve customer service and cost controls through management of inventory in motion, proactive status updates, limiting disruptions and risk mitigation.

Shippers can gain a single view of all global inventory to support working capital needs and cash-to-cash cycle management.

Navisphere Vision utilizes API technology to aggregate all other supply chain and information sources into one single location.

C.H. Robinson

Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
Mettler Toledo IND570dyn
Conveyor Scale/Controller
Sep 12, 2017
TMW logo
Trip Planning & Execution Tool
Sep 07, 2017
veeqo-vs1-scanner
Barcode Scanner for E-Commerce Warehouses
Sep 06, 2017
MDI-Green Tray double wide
Corrugated Plastic Trays
Sep 05, 2017