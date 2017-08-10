Rite-Hite’s NEMA 4X Dok-Commander system, which integrates multiple pieces of loading dock equipment into one centralized control unit, has now added a real-time trailer presence monitor, Lok-Vu, which provides a camera view of the exterior vehicle restraint. It also lets users see when engagement with a trailer’s rear impact guard (RIG) takes place.

The Dok-Commander system allows equipment such as Dok-Lok vehicle restraints, overhead doors and dock levelers to be programmed so they operate in a safe sequential order. In all cases, that sequence begins with the RIG of the backing trailer getting secured to the exterior dock wall by the Dok-Lok restraint. Having a real-time camera view to confirm this engagement adds another layer of safety and efficiency to this process.

The Dok-Commander’s interlock feature ensures equipment is engaged in the proper sequence of operation at all times. Users can disable the use of a hydraulic leveler or overhead door until the vehicle restraint has achieved a safe engagement; require the overhead door to be opened prior to leveler operation; or ensure the leveler is stored safely before the restraint can be disengaged.

The Dok-Commander can also be linked with an active building security system, which notifies that system (and activates facility response protocol) if an engaged vehicle restraint is tampered with. Should a vehicle engagement breech happen for any reason, the Lok-Vu video stream can help workers correct the problem by visually confirming when the restraint’s proper engagement with a trailer has been reestablished.

Rite-Hite