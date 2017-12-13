Real-Time Visibility

Menu
Barcoding’s Active Asset Tracker (AAT) solution now offers end-to-end visibility of the supply chain ecosystem, delivering real-time fleet and asset tracking and management from manufacturer to retailer.

By integrating the CalAmp SC1000 and iOn Tag smart sensors with its RFID technology, Barcoding is leveraging the Internet of Things (IoT) to provide visibility control and reporting for real-time locating systems (RTLS) to users who need to remain competitive in same-day delivery logistics. Routing data through CalAmp's SC iOn Command Portal helps increase the accuracy and context of reporting to offer a view of the supply chain across various modes of shipment and down to the pallet and package level.

With the integration of CalAmp’s real-time fleet tracking and cargo monitoring sensor technology, Barcoding’s AAT solution can now monitor conditions of the cargo itself. Environmental factors including temperature and humidity, exposure to light, shock and movement are available throughout the journey, all with the granularity to track these conditions at the pallet or individual package level.

