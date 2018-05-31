Reusable Corrugated Plastic Box

MDI has introduced a reusable, regular-slotted, corrugated plastic container (RSC) designed to help reduce costs associated with breaking down, erecting, storing and disposing of cardboard.

Available in both polypropylene and polyethylene, 100% recyclable containers are welded together for greater strength and longevity. MDI can produce the box in a variety of standard or custom configurations, sizes, add-on options, weights and colors.

The boxes expand on the organization’s vertically integrated manufacturing, product assembly and kitting services.

MDI