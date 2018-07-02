RFID-powered Location Solutions

Zebra Technologies Corp. has introduced Zebra MotionWorks, a portfolio of business-class location solutions for the manufacturing and transportation and logistics industries. Zebra MotionWorks automatically senses the location of assets and inventory, helping improve employee safety, streamlining production lines, and delivering actionable insights to increase productivity and efficiency. The portfolio is based on Zebra’s RFID technology.

Powered by Savanna, Zebra’s data intelligence platform, MotionWorks is a portfolio of flexible and customizable, end-to-end solutions that integrate operational and edge data from multiple sources—including Ultra-Wideband (UWB), UHF RFID tags, Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) beacons and cameras—to create insights that mobilize action to solve business needs.

The MotionWorks Asset solution allows businesses to track and manage important assets with detailed, on-time information about the location, condition, and state of their enterprise resources.

The MotionWorks Material solution helps manufacturers manage and automate the flow of material for their business. With integration into other plant floor and ERP applications, it provides insights into smarter material usage and helps ensure just-in-time delivery.

The MotionWorks Yard solution facilitates the continuous flow of material and goods between transportation systems, distribution centers, and manufacturing plants. It also increases gate transaction speed, improving switcher productivity and ensuring the right trailer arrives at the right door at the right time.

