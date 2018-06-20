RFID Real-time Asset Tracker

Menu
Feig UHF Directional Reader
Feig Electronics has introduced its new UHF Directional Reader Solution (ID ISC.ANT.U500/270-DM), which is capable of identifying the location and direction an RFID tag is moving, even in congested situations.

FEIG’s new complete reader solution reads UHF RFID (RAIN RFID) EPC Class 1 Gen2, ISO 18000-6C tags, and includes the RFID antenna and reader in one housing with high-level read performance and 3-D detection. Equipped with comprehensive service software, the UHF Long Range Reader can be mounted directly in ceilings or walls for a discreet appearance, without requiring a dedicated portal or extra protection hardware.

The UHF Directional Reader Solution can track people and assets in real time, making it suitable for industrial settings where logistical tracking is required. If for instance it is mounted at a company's dock doors, it can identify the direction in which a tagged box or pallet is moving.

