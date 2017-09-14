RFID Tag for Metal Surfaces

Smartrac has introduced Midas FlagTag, an RFID tag for consumer goods and industrial components with metallic, plastic and cardboard surfaces. It uses the metallic surface as part of the antenna structure.

Midas FlagTag features an Impinj Monza R6 IC and utilizes RAIN RFID technology, based on the UHF RFID protocol standard developed by GS1 and ISO. Additionally, the tags are suitable for full IoT integration into Smartrac’s enablement platform Smart Cosmos.

Midas FlagTag has a small form factor with a total size of 60 x 21mm when used as a standard flat paper tag. As a special feature, a flag can be created at the end of tag with a final paper tag size of 43 x 21mm after folding, and with an exposed area of 17 x 21 mm. The folded part of the tag sticks out of the metal resembling a flag, and the attached antenna part uses the metal surface as part of the antenna structure to increase the performance of the tag.

Read distances of more than 10 meters can be achieved, depending on the geometry and size of the metal object. The tags are compatible with RFID printers for easy printing and encoding.

Smartrac