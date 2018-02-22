RFID for Vehicle Access Control

FEIG Electronics has introduced a two-lane Wiegand Switch for vehicle access control. Existing vehicle access control applications with two lanes require two separate RFID readers, whereas now only one reader, such as the ISC.LRU1002, can handle two lanes.

The Wiegand Switch offers advanced functionality for standalone security readers and has:

● Active-channel indicators and signal improvement to reduce communication problems.

● Compact housing of 99mm x 90mm x 22.5 mm (3.9”x3.5”x.8”) and DIN rail mounting to ensure unobtrusive installation.

● Supports existing infrastructure that can connect to multiple readers.

The Wiegand Switch routes a signal to a dedicated vehicle entrance or exit input on the access control panel. This signal comes from a RFID reader after the connected antennas has identified a RFID enabled tag on the appropriate lane.

FEIG Electronics