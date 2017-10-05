Robotic Order-Picking Work Cell

Universal Logic’s Neocortex Goods to Robot (G2R) Cell is a plug-and-play robotic work cell targeting high-mix / high-volume applications scaled to a human form factor. Its compact design allows the cell to be set into existing manual workstations without modifications. Neocortex artificial intelligence provides for human-like flexibility at speeds far faster and more consistent than manual labor.

The Neocortex G2R Cell targets tasks along the supply chain that typically require manual process. The cell can pick from bins, fill orders, tend to machines, and handle process flow. The cells can read barcodes, identify labels, or take measurements.

The medium-sized cell uses a Yaskawa Motoman six-axis robot, and typically picks 600–700 items per hour. The small cell increases average robot speed by 15%. The large Neocortex G2R Cell increases maximum item or box weight to 46 pounds.

Universal Logic