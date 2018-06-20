Robotic Process Automation Software

Kofax has added artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning and other capabilities in its Kapow 10.3 Robotic Process Automation (RPA) software.

Kapow automates and digitally transforms a range of human and information intensive processes across front and back office operations. It allows users to develop and deploy smart robots that mimic human actions while driving continuous improvement using AI and machine learning. Kapow robots interact across desktop software, traditional enterprise and browser-based systems and websites, aggregating data, transforming it into actionable information, triggering responses, and communicating with other applications.

Kapow 10.3 leverages AI and machine learning to automate human and information intensive processes using capture and RPA technologies, and to build smarter robots in support of an organization’s digital transformation objectives.

It also adds capabilities to accelerate robot development and deployment, including:

• Intelligent screen automation to support Citrix-based applications and other similarly remote desktop environments: Kapow “learns” the application image and identifies user interface (UI) elements such as labels and buttons.

• An enhanced and embedded browser engine for building robots that access browser-based systems and websites: Kapow supports rapid robot development and deployment, and now handles more complex automation requirements.

• Expanded support for attended robots designed for user monitoring and interaction.

Kofax offers Kapow as both a standalone RPA software product and as part of a complete digital transformation platform named Kofax TotalAgility that encompasses multichannel capture, process automation, customer communications management, electronic signature, mobile and analytics capabilities.

