Route Optimization Solution [New Products]
Route Optimization Solution [New Products]

Route4Me’s Dynamic Route Optimization technology accommodates routes of varying complexity having any number of routes or stops per route.

The software is designed to save hours of daily route planning time, while reducing operating costs by up to 40%. Route4Me is currently available on the iPhone, Android and Web.

Feature highlights include:

• Individual driver routing;

• Multiple driver routing;

• Multiple driver routing with advanced constraints;

• iPhone, iPad, Android synchronization;

• Real-time tracking and breadcrumbs;

• Team management;

• Projected ETAs;

• Customer mapping;

• Automatic route eliminator;

• Real-time dynamic ETAs;

• Sign-on glass electronic signatures;

• Visual route timeline.

Route4Me Inc.

 

