Janam Technologies LLC has introduced the XM75, a key-based rugged mobile computer that scans barcodes and communicates wirelessly. It is designed for mobile workers that prefer keypad and touchscreen functionality in the same device.

Weighing only 10.5 ounces, the XM75 supports the enterprise-ready Android operating system with Google Mobile Services (GMS). It offers the latest in barcode scanning technology with a 2D imager.

Offering 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, GPS and Bluetooth, the XM75 provides access to voice and data applications inside the enterprise and out in the field. With IP67 sealing, as well as the ability to withstand 5 foot/1.5m drops to concrete, the rugged XM75 is built to survive extreme temperatures, shocks and exposure to elements.

An optional trigger handle accessory is available for scan-intensive environments.

