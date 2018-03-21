Rugged Smartphone

Menu
Janam xt100
Janam Technologies has launched the pocket-sized XT100 rugged touch computer.

The XT100 addresses data capture requirements with integrated Honeywell N6603 2D barcode scanning technology, 13MP/2MP rear- and front-facing cameras and NFC and RFID reading capabilities.

It can withstand repeated 4-foot drops to concrete and is sealed to IP65 standard for protection against water, dust and extreme temperatures, and is suitable for warehouse, distribution and direct store delivery applications.

It includes a removable and rechargeable 3000mAh Li-ion battery to ensure uninterrupted performance throughout the workday.

