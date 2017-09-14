Menu
FleetUpOrange
New Products

Ruggedized Tablet for Hours of Service Display

FleetUp has introduced FleetUp Orange, a ruggedized tablet with a portable strap, designed for fleet drivers required to display Records of Duty Status upon request instead of printing out hard copies.

FleetUp Orange operates on the Android platform, and can run compatible Hours-of-Service (HOS) compliance apps. However, the FleetUp HOS Companion app comes pre-loaded on FleetUp Orange, providing an array of tools, including: Voice Over HOS, CamVue, Truck Route Navigation, Document Scanner App, Trip History and App blocker/Android finder.

FleetUp Orange includes a sunlight readable screen, case with a drop-test rating of MIL-STD 810G and dust/waterproof rating of IP67, dashboard or windshield mounting options, 13 Megapixel camera with flash LED and 64GB micro-SD memory card storage included.

FleetUp

