Screw Conveyor for Bulk Bag Discharging

Flexicon has introduced a Mobile Flexible Screw Conveyor with multi-purpose hood that transfers material discharged from bulk bags and/or is manually dumped from handheld sacks into elevated process equipment or storage vessels dust free.

Mounted on a frame with locking casters for in-plant mobility, the system helps improve mobility and reduce cost by eliminating heavy frame components typically employed to support bulk bags, relying on the user’s forklift or plant hoist to suspend the bag above the unit during operation.

An iris valve positioned atop the dust hood allows variable control of flow through the bulk bag spout. A bag support tray and hinged door allow the manual addition of minor ingredients from handheld sacks.

The flexible screw conveyor transports both free- and non-free-flowing bulk materials, including products that pack, cake, smear, seize, or fluidize, with no separation of blends. Mounting flanges at the discharge end of the conveyor support boom permit the addition of a metal detector below the conveyor outlet.

All material contact surfaces are of stainless steel finished to sanitary or industrial standards with the exception of the conveyor’s polymer outer tube. The mobile frame is constructed of carbon steel with a durable industrial coating, and is also available in stainless steel.

